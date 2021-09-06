Govt to remove Zia Museum in Chattogram: State minister

State minister for information and broadcasting M Murad Hasan said the museum named after Ziaur Rahman must be removed.

He justified the move as Ziaur Rahman was allegedly involved in the assassination of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The old Chattogram circuit house got facelift and named after Zia will be removed”, he said while exchanging views with journalists at Chattogram Press Club on Monday.