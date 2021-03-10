Govt to import 3.5 lakh MT more rice

The government will import 350,000 metric tonnes of rice more in the coming days as the cabinet committee on economic affairs gave its nod in principle to a proposal of the directorate general of food on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The cabinet committee on public purchase also approved two separate proposals for the import of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the global spot market.

On Wednesday last, the same committee approved another similar proposal of the directorate of food for the import of 550,000 metric tons of rice from different sources.

Earlier this year, a number of proposals for the import of different quantity of rice were approved by the cabinet committee on public purchase.

After giving the latest approval for rice import, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government’s move is part of minimising the risk of any possible food shortage.