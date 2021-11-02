Govt to honour 30 firms with Green Factory Award

The Daily Star | Star Business Report

The government is going to honour 30 firms with the “Green Factory Award” for their outstanding contribution to saving the environment and creation employment, the labour ministry said today.

The award will be given in six categories to green factories thanks to local businesses’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions, global warming and address the impact of climate change locally and globally.

The move has been taken at a time when an increasing number of companies are turning their factories into green production units.

Bangladesh is the global leader having 150 green garment buildings, of which 44 are platinum rated while 93 are gold rated and nine are silver, and four are “Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED)” by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC).

Of the top 10 green garment factories, nine are in Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to hand over the awards to the winners on December 8 in Dhaka, marking the celebration of Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said the labour and employment ministry.

The ministry introduced the green award in 2020 to inspire more investment in industries but to maintain a green environment, it said in a statement.

Of the recipients, some 15 garment factories are under the readymade garment category, three food companies under the food processing sector, four tea estates under the tea industry category, two leather goods industries under the leather and leather goods sector, three factories under the plastic sector and three more factories under the pharmaceuticals sector.

The garment factories are: Remi Holdings, Tarashima Apparels, Plummy Fashions, Mithila Textiles Industries, Vintage Denim Studio, AR Jeans Producer, Karooni Knit Composite, Designer Fashion, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel (Kenpark Unit 2), Green Textile (Unit -3), Four H Dyeing and Printing, Wisdom Attires, Mahmuda Attires, Snowtex Outwear and Oeko-Tex.

Three food processing industries are Habiganj Agro, Akij Food and Beverage and Ifad Multi Products.

Four tea gardens are Gazipur Tea Garden, Laskarpur Tea Garden, Jagchhara Tea Garden and Neptune Tea Garden.

Two leather goods factories are Apex Footwear and Edison Footwear.

Three plastic industries are Bongo Building Materials, All Plast Bangladesh and Durable Plastic.

Three pharmaceutical companies are Square Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals and Incepta Pharmaceuticals.