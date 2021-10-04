Govt to form neutral election commission: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the government will form a neutral election commission (EC) through the search committee as the caretaker government system has been annulled following the verdict of the Supreme Court.

“A neutral election commission will be formed through the search committee for holding neutral elections,” he said while distributing deeds of plots among those who lost their land due to Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, at the rehabilitation site here this afternoon.