Govt statistics on economic growth are false: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said, “It is still corruption, corruption and corruption. There is nothing but corruption all around. They talk about the health sector, but that too is false. The government narrative has nothing to do with reality. I see that there are Covid-affected people all around. My brother, my uncle, my aunt, everyone has Covid.”

“All 19 members of Dhaka North city corporation’s mayor have been affected by coronavirus and were in hospital. Even so they say that only 1000 or 1900 are infected. In most districts tests even aren’t carried out. It is like Trump’s ‘no test, no corona.’

He said, “Public administration has 18.19 per cent of the GDP, and agriculture 1 per cent or something. Why should the public administration have so much money? Because if they are to be kept in a one-party system, if the public is to be steamrolled, the public administration has to be appeased with one incentive after the other.”

Before the 2018 election, people of a particular force were given costly vehicles so they would stay in the field and act accordingly. Now even a deputy secretary gets a car. He can buy it easily and receive Tk 50,000 monthly to maintain the car. But what about our farmer brothers? They cannot get food to eat. They have created this disparity, this predicament of the economy.”

“Awami League ushered in 1/11”

The BNP secretary general said, “They talk about 1/11, but they are the one that ushered it in. They claim it to be the result of their movement and have legitimised it.”

“How do you all talk about democracy today, about people’s rights? Those who simply use people as a tool to stay in power, who lie to the people, cheat them, they are talking about democracy.”

“Awami League has no right to talk about democracy,” he said, “They are lost and bankrupt and so now resort to firearms to forcefully stay in power.”