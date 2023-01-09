Govt snatched away people’s voting rights

The present government has snatched all the rights of the citizens, said Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, at a programme in Chattogram yesterday.

“We will have to bring back our right to vote for the sake of establishing our democratic rights,” he said.

He was addressing a meeting held commemorating Siddiqul Islam, president of Maolana Bhasani Foundation in Chattogram, who died in November last year.

The meeting was held at Chattogram Press Club.

“We are now under an authoritarian rule, and it is impossible to work independently in almost every sector in the country,” he said.

“It is very surprising that a traditional political party like Awami League, following the previous autocratic governments, wants to snatch all the democratic rights of the citizens,” he said. People will not tolerate that, he added.

He also urged the government to step down.

Chairman of Bangladesh Kalyan Party Maj Gen(Retd) Syed Ibrahim said the present system of the country favours the corrupt, which must to be changed.

Speaking as the chief guest, BNP vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman said Siddiqul Islam worked for establishing the rights of people throughout his life.