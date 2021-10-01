Govt pressure behind Khelafat Majlis’ decision to quit 20-party, Fakhrul thinks

Khelafat Majlis, however, attributed the alliance’s inactivity since 2019 as a reason to leave the 20-party. They also alleged that the alliance has been rendered ‘ineffective’ by forming National Oikya Front in 2018.

Regarding the allegations, Fakhrul asked why they were inactive as they were also a part of the alliance. It cannot be a valid reason that they are leaving the alliance for its inactivity.

On behalf of the party’s ameer (chief), Khelafat Majlis acting secretary general M Jahangir Hossain made the announcement to sever all ties with the 20-party alliance at a press conference at a restaurant in the city after a meeting of the party’s top decision-making body, Majlis-e-Shura.