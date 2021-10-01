Govt pressure behind Khelafat Majlis’ decision to quit 20-party, Fakhrul thinks

Prothom Alo
He said the meeting unanimously decided to part away with the 20-party alliance.
The written statement said Khelafat Majlis has been there in the 20-party alliance for 22 long years, but it has not had any visible political activities and programmes since 2019.
“Considering the ideological, organisational position and political situation, our party’s Majlis-e-Shura today decided that Khelafat Majlis will play a role in the field with its own unique characteristics as an ideological organisation. We’re severing relations with all political alliances, including the 20-party one, from now on,” Jahangir said.
Khelafat Majlis ameerMaulana Mohammad Ishaq, senior nayeb e ameers Jobayer Ahmed Chowdhury, Shakhawat Hossain, Mazduddin Ahmed, Abdul Basit and Ahman Ali Kashemi, joint secretaries Muntasir Ali, Abdul Jalil and Mustafizur Rahman were present during the press conference.
The press conference also demanded unconditional release of the party’s secretary general Ahmad Abdul Quader, who was arrested after violence centering the protest against visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi last March. There has been a discussion in the political arena that Quader’s incarceration also played a role in the party’s decision.
Jamiat made the announcement to leave the BNP-led alliance within hours of meeting home minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the secretariat on 14 July. The Jamiat leaders started to be freed on bail after the announcement.
Khelafat Majlis was the only religion-based registered party in 20-party alliance. The other religion-based components of the alliance are basically fractions of the parties who had already left the alliance. Although Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Oikyajote (Abdur Rakib) and Jamiat e Ulamae Islam (Mansurul Hasan) are still in the alliance, they are not registered.
BNP, Jatiya Party, Jamaat e Islami and Islami Oikya Jote formed 4-party alliance on 6 January 1999. No other parties, except Jamaat, are in the alliance. Before Khelafat Majlis, Qawmi madrasa-based parties such as Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis of Shaikhul Hadis Azizul Haque, Islami Oikya Jote of mufti Amini and Jamiat e Ulamae Islam left the BNP-led alliance at different times.