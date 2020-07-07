Govt plans to import rice, says food ministry

The government has planned to import rice, if needed, by reducing import duty to keep its market stable and prevent price manipulation.

There has been a bumper production of crops this year and farmers are getting fair prices, said a food ministry handout on Tuesday.

If the rice market is desabilised despite this and millers make delay in supplying rice to government warehouses defying deals with them, the government will import import rice, if necessary, by reducing import duty, the handout added.