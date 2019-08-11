Govt plans another pipeline to import LNG from India

Bangladesh has taken a plan to set up another pipeline to import LNG from India to feed Sunderban Gas Distribution Company.

The pipeline will be install near Satkhira border.

The new pipeline will supply fuel based power plants and industries in the south-eastern part of the country reports Energy Bangla .

Bangladesh currently imports around 4,400 tonnes of diesel every month from the Numaligarh refinery of Assam, owned by another state-owned Indian oil company, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL).

“The GTCL (Gas transmission company ltd) is working to install the pipeline near Satkhira bordering areas to implement the pipeline, we have signed a MoU during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit in India,” State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said.

To ensure energy security of the country, the government plans to import electricity, LNG, liquid fuel and coal from abroad to increase its energy reserve, Nasrul said.

to mark the “Energy Security Day”, the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Division organized a press briefing recently in the presence of senior officials.

“We will import LNG through the pipeline to ensure energy security of the southern part of the country,” he said.

Mentioning different projects launched by the government, Nasrul Hamid said to increase gas reserve, the ministry is set to conduct the fresh bidding rounds in onshore and offshore areas.

“Cabinet Okayed the model PSC (production Sharing Contract), the work of floating tender on bidding round would be complete within the next year. However, the multi-client survey will be carried out simultaneously.”

During the press briefing, the state minister said that the government is not in a position to build a terminal in Payra (under Patuakhali District) as the draft hadn’t permitted to construct a port there.