Govt must not interfere in ACC cases

It is the responsibility of the Anti-Corruption Commission to take to trial persons accused of corruption. It was the general expectation that this institution would carry out its duties independently and without partiality, resulting in a curb in corruption. However, very little of that expectation has been fulfilled. The ACC has been noticeably selective in its actions against the accused. Many politically influential persons and otherwise powerful persons simply remain out of the ACC reach. That major reason behind this is the government’s unwarranted intervention that often remains invisible to the public eye. But it is, at times, quite blatant too.

Such intervention came to notice recently in a verdict of the Supreme Court which was published in the media. In a report of the Daily Star published on 14 January, it was pointed out that the High Court had termed the government’s interference in ACC’s activities as “naked interference.”