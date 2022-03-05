Govt launches prize bond result inquiry software

The government has launched an online software that will help people find out the result of the draw of prize bond worth Tk 100 easily.

The Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry today inaugurated the software named “Prize Bond Result Inquiry Software (PBRIS)” at an event at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) headquarters.

To get access to the software, people will have to browse www.irbd.online.

There are two ways to search for results of draw in this website software.

In the first method, the prize bond number can be searched by typing in the search box. To search for multiple numbers together, the numbers must be separated by commas (,). Besides, to search a series of numbers, a hyphen (-) must be used between the first and last numbers of the series.

In the second method, the prize bond numbers will have to be written in an Excel file and uploaded directly to the software, according to a press release of the IRD.

The prize bond buyers will also be able to download the “prize money claim form” through the software and get more information regarding prize bond draw, said Senior Secretary of Internal Resources Division (IRD) Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem while inaugurating the software.