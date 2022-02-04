Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday alleged that the government has hired lobbyists to protect the human rights violators by spending public money.

“The authoritarian illegitimate government has appointed lobbyists by spending public money to hush up the actions taken by the USA which is acknowledged by the statement of the foreign minister,” he said.

According to the foreign minister, Fakhrul said, the government has hired lobbyists to restore the image of the government. “How can the government spend public money in the name of protecting its image by taking the responsibility of the persons involved in crimes like killings and enforced disappearances?”