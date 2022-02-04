Govt hired lobbyists to protect HR offenders: BNP

Prothom Alo
Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, he also said their party thinks that the government has exposed its involvement in serious crimes like human rights violations by hiring lobbyists with public money to save those who have violated human rights.
Fakhrul also said had the government been not engaged with such activities, it would have brought the seven officials to justice and put them under trial.
He alleged that prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy had spent US$ 9 million against the then BNP government in between 2005 and 200 and all evidence is available on the official websites of the US government.”
“What was the source of that money of Sajeeb Wazed Joy. How was that money taken to the USA from Bangladesh?” Fakhrul said.
He said the ruling party has carried out a false campaign that BNP appointed lobbyists against the country.
He said their party can write letters to the development partners informing them about the country’s human rights situation and the violation of human rights and the government’s misdeeds. “My letters to foreigners aren’t a matter of hiring a lobbyist, but a call to international development partners to protect human rights.”