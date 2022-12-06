Govt doesn’t expect new sanctions: Shahriar Alam

The government does not expect any new sanctions as it has enhanced its engagement with the US following sanctions on Rab and seven of its current and former officials, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has said.

“It is very sad that two BNP leaders just two days ago said there will be new sanctions. I think the December 10 rally has been convened by the BNP upon the advice from their lobbyist. It is part of a coordinated effort. Because on December 10 last year the US imposed the sanctions,” he told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday.

He said, “The BNP spent a huge amount of money on their lobbyists who told them that they would bring in more sanctions … I think this effort will fail.”

Shahriar said the government has recently received information required for filing a case for withdrawing the sanctions.

“The details of the complaints were received from the US one year after the sanctions. So, that’s how slow it is,” he said.

He said the government has enhanced engagement with the US and has provided information to US authorities as much as possible. So, it would not be justified if any new sanction was imposed.

“We are satisfied with the internal investigation by the home ministry into the allegations against Rab. So, there is no scope for any new investigation,” Shahriar said when asked if the government would allow an independent probe.

He said the court has issued directives that no independent body could probe the allegations.

“In our law, there is no scope for separate or independent audit or investigation.”

He said the government thinks that reforms are necessary in everything, not only in Rab, in the interest of the country.