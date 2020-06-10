Govt can’t avoid responsibility for misdeeds of MP Papul: BNP

–

Terming the detention of a Bangladeshi MP by Kuwait on charge of ‘human trafficking’ a shameful incident, BNP alleged that the government has introduced ‘casino capitalism’ in the country by ‘usurping’ power.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government cannot avoid the responsibility for the misdeeds of Laxmipur-2 Mohammad Shahid Islam, widely known as Kazi Papul, reports UNB.

According to media reports, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Kuwait detained Papul from his residence there on Saturday night due to an alleged involvement in human trafficking and money laundering.

“MP Kazi Shahid Islam has been arrested in Kuwait on charges of human trafficking and corruption of thousands of crores of taka. Though it’s a very shameful incident for Bangladesh, the government is least bothered about it. An unknown person in the country’s political arena, Papul became an MP and also made his wife the same, and the sources of their wealth is not known,” said Rizvi.

Ever since Awami League came to power, he alleged that persons like Papul are nurtured by removing people, the source of all power of the country, from the political landscape.

“This is how casino capitalism has been introduced in the country over the last 12 years. So, the government can’t evade the responsibility for the misdeeds of Papul.”

Turning to the coronavirus issue, Rizvi said both the deaths and infections from the deadly virus is surging daily due to the government’s ‘failure’ to tackle the situation.

He also said people are going through serious trouble for lack of treatment and equipment at the hospitals. “People are crying for an oxygen cylinder, and ventilator support to protect the lives of their near and dear ones.”

Stating that the Health Ministry used to get a budgetary allocation of Tk 10,000 crore to Tk 20,000 crore every year, the BNP leader said the health sector was not developed due to corruption and irregularities. “The country’s health sector wouldn’t have collapsed had it been developed over the years utilising the budgetary allocation.”

Rizvi said the government is arresting BNP leaders and activists at such a bad time of pandemic and suppressing them by using the state machinery.