Government will not interfere in next election: Obaidul Quader

Prothom Alo
He said implementation of the 232.94 metre 2nd Aminbazar bridge construction project had progressed about 25 per cent so far. The estimated cost of project is Tk 2.04 billion. Started in February, the project would be implemented by February next year.
Obaidul Quader said protecting life and livelihood is the government’s responsibility. If any section tries to create tensions regarding the election, we along with the general people will resist any plot of violence prior to the election.
Slamming the Thursday attack on the car of British parliamentarian Tulip Siddique, Obaidul Quader said the British government should take necessary action against the attack. Refusing to talk much about the issue, he said the British government’s move has been observed.