Government will not interfere in next election: Obaidul Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, said the incumbent government will not interfere in the next general elections.

He added that a fair election is only possible if the Election Commission (EC) acts neutrally. Hence, the president is going to form a search committee with the help of all stakeholders. There will be no confusion over a fair election.

The minister was speaking during his visit to the under-construction eight-lane bridge at Aminbazar of Dhaka on Tuesday 11:00am.