Government struggling to source Covid-19 vaccines

The second consignment of Covid-19 vaccines from China brings 6 lakh doses, making a total of 11 lakh jabs from that country. Apart from this, there is yet to be any significant progress to get the vaccination programme back on track.

Despite announcements of talks with multiple international sources, there has been little development in restarting the vaccination programme. Can the authorities curb the ongoing Covid-19 surge with these 11 lakh doses, or is there any better news on the way?

Zyma Islam talks with The Daily Star senior reporter Mohammad Al-Masum Molla about the state of Covid-19 vaccination in Bangladesh in Straight from Star Newsroom.