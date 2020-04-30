Gonoshasthaya gets permission for performance study of its Covid-19 kits

Gonoshasthaya Kendra has finally got the permission to get tested the performance of its Covid-19 rapid testing kits.

Talking to UNB on Thursday, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has given the permission by issuing a letter to them.

Dr Zafrullah said the DGDA informed that the performance study of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s Covid-19 rapid testing kits can be done either at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) or IEDCR.

He said they will soon contact the BSMMU authorities to have the performance study of their testing kits done.

Zafrullah said it can take one week to complete the performance study of the locally produced coronavirus testing kit.

On April 25, Gonoshasthaya Kendra authorities handed over their testing kits to BSMMU and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the final approval.

Gonoshasthaya Kendra has developed an “easy, effective and cheap” method to test coronavirus or Covid-19.

Gonoshasthaya-RNA Biotech Limited, a sister concern of Gonoshasthaya, with the help of experts from Singapore developed the method named ‘Gonoshasthaya Rapid Dot Blot.’

On March 17, Gonoshasthaya Kendra declared that they had developed a testing kit that can examine samples to detect Covid-19 within 15 minutes.