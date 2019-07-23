GM Quader refutes Rowshan’s statement

File photo: Jatiya Party acting chairman GM Quader speaks at a press briefing at Jatiya Party chairman’s Banani office on July 6, 2019 Focus Bangla

No infighting in the party regarding leadership

Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader has said the handwritten statement issued by party Senior Co-chairperson Rowshan Ershad on his chairmanship was unbelievable and unacceptable.

“The issued statement was handwritten and amateurish. It is unbelievable and unacceptable,” he said while speaking to the media at the party chairman’s office in Banani on Tuesday.

On Monday night, Rowshan Ershad issued a statement on her official pad as deputy leader of the opposition in the House, where she said GM Quader, brother of late party founder and chairman HM Ershad, has only been declared as acting chairman after the demise of her husband and his chairmanship will be decided by the presidium members as per party constitution.

“I have recently learned from various news sources that GM Quader has been declared as the chairman of the Jatiya Party, which actually is yet to be decided by a proper forum,” said her statement, adding that the move contradicts the party’s constitution.

At the press briefing, GM Quader said: “HM Ershad was like a father in our family. As such, Rowshan Ershad is like our mother. I am working as the acting president as per the directive of the founder of the party.”

“There are no divisions within the Jatiya Party. The party is carrying out its political activities as a united team. There is no infighting regarding the leadership of the party.”

“The Jatiya Party leaders have announced the chairman as per the constitution. I am fine with any title they address me with. Working for the party is the most important thing. If there are any problems, we will solve them through discussions,” he added.

Ershad, founder and chairman of the present parliamentary opposition Jatiya Party, breathed his last at 7.45am at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on July 14.

Following his death, GM Quader was announced as the new chairman of Jatiya Party on the Thursday of the same week.