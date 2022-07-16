G20 talks overshadowed by Ukraine war as host Indonesia seeks consensus

G20 finance leaders meeting in Bali must make progress tackling the global economic threats sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine or the humanitarian consequences would be catastrophic, host Indonesia said on Friday.

Some Western ministers blasted Russian officials attending the talks, with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen saying Russia’s “brutal and unjust war” was solely responsible for the economic crisis the world now faces.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation”, has overshadowed recent G20 meetings, including last week’s gathering of foreign ministers.

Host Indonesia’s finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the world had high hopes the G20 could find a solution to the threat of war, rising commodity prices and the spillover effects on the ability of low-income countries to repay debt.

“We are acutely aware that the cost of our failure to work together is more than we can afford. The humanitarian consequences for the world, and especially for many low-income countries would be catastrophic,” she said.

G20 members include Western countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia and accuse it of war crimes in Ukraine – which Moscow denies – as well as nations like China, India and South Africa, which have been more muted in their response.