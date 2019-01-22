Frylinck powers Chittagong to top

Chittagong Vikings’ South African all-rounder Robbie Frylinck hits a six during their Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 match against Dhaka Dynamites at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.— New Age photo

Chittagong Vikings notched-up their fourth straight victory in the sixth Bangladesh Premier League, beating Dhaka Dynamites by three wickets, despite Sakib al Hasan’s valiant all-round performance in Dhaka on Monday.

Robbie Frylinck struck rookie pacer Mohor Sheikh three sixes in the final over to snatch the victory from the jaw of defeat as Chittagong reached 145-7 in 19.5 overs after restricting Dhaka to 139-9.

Sakib picked up 4-16 and Rubel Hossain bowled an extraordinary 19th

over, when he conceded just five runs, to give Dhaka an edge in the topsy-turvy contest.

Needing 16 runs in the final over, Frylinck, who missed the previous match due to illness, got into strike in the second ball and immediately hit a six to give the game its final twist.

He took eight runs in the next two balls before completing game with yet another robust six over long to stay unbeaten on 25 off 10 balls, helping Chittagong join Dhaka at the top of the table with five wins playing one game less.

Cameron Delport and Mushfiqur Rahim earlier made 30 and 22 runs respectively while Mosaddek Hossain took Chittagong 33 runs before his run out finally handed Dhaka the advantage.

Earlier opting to bat first, Dhaka, failed to justify their decision, reaching subpar total as Sakib top-scored with a run-a-ball 34 while Nurul Hasan and Shuvagata Hom put 27 and 28 respectively.

Frylinck (2-19) bowled openers Rony Talukdar and Sunil Narine in his first two overs to provide an early blow before BPL debutant Heino Kuhn and Sakib added 29 runs for the third wicket to steady the innings.

Abu Jayed dismissed Kuhn (18 off 21) and Darwish Rasooli for a duck in the ninth over to reduce Dhaka to 56-4.

Nurul then hit an 18-ball 27 with five fours, adding 39 runs with his skipper before Delport, who finished with 3-15, left Dhaka struggling by removing both.

SCORECARD

Dhaka Dynamites innings

Rony b Frylinck 0

S Narine b Frylinck 18

H Kuhn b Jayed 18

Sakib c Yasir b Delport 34

D Rasooli c Delport b Jayed 0

Nurul st Shahzad b Delport 27

A Russell c Shanaka b Khaled 1

Shuvagata run out 28

Naim b Delport 6

Mohor not out 0

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 3) 7

Total (nine wickets,20 Overs)139

Did not bat: Rubel

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Rony), 2-27 (S Narine), 3-56 (H Kuhn), 4-56 (D Rasooli), 5-95 (Sakib), 6-100 (Nurul), 7-100 (A Russell), 8-121 (Naim), 9-139 (Shuvagata)

Bowling

Frylinck 3 0 19 2

Nayeem 4 0 27 0

Khaled 4 0 27 1

Jayed 4 1 26 2

Mosaddek 1 0 11 0

C Delport 4 0 25 3

Chittagong Vikings innings

Shahzad c Shuvagata b Russell0

C Delport b Sakib30

Yasir c Nurul b Sakib 15

Mushfiq c Narine b Rubel 22

M Shanaka lbw b Sakib 2

Mosaddek run out 33

Nayeem b Sakib 4

R Frylinck not out 25

Sunzamul not out 2

Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 10) 12

Total (seven wickets,19.5 Overs) 145

Did not bat: Khaled, Jayed

Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Shahzad), 2-32 (C Delport), 3-51 (Yasir), 4-63 (M Shanaka), 5-95 (Mushfiq), 6-114 (Nayeem), 7-119 (Mosaddek)

Bowling

A Russell 3 0 25 1

Shuvagata 1 0 16 0

Sakib 4 1 16 4

S Narine 4 0 26 0 Rubel 4 0 24 1

Mohor 3.5 0 37 0

Result: Chittagong Vikings won by 3 wickets

Man of the match: Robbie Frylinck (Chittagong Vikings)

Toss: Dhaka Dynamites

Source: New Age.