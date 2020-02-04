Four Bangladeshis killed in Oman road crash

Four Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in a road crash in Adom area of Oman on Sunday.

Bangladesh ambassador to Oman, Golam Sarwar, confirmed this to Prothom Alo over phone on Monday.

Identities of two deceased have been confirmed.The ambassador said a vehicle ran over seven to eight Bangladeshis who were returning home from work riding on bicycles along Adom Highway.

He said Four Bangladeshis died on the spot.

Golam Sarwar said embassy officials identified two Bangladeshis at a local hospital.

The deceased are Sobur Ali, 38, son of Shahid Ali, a resident of Shonjurpur village at Kulaura in Moulvibazar and Mohammad Liakat Ali, 39, son of Mohammad Muslim Ali, a resident of Bilarpara village of Hajipur in the district.

The ambassador said a critically injured Bangladeshi has been undergoing treatment at the hospital.