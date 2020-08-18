Former hockey player Ehtesham Sultan dies

Former national hockey player, national hockey coach and national sports award winner Ehtesham Sultan passed away on Monday at a hospital in Dhaka, reports UNB.
Ehtesham Sultan, 74, breathed his last at Azmal Hospital this morning after suffering from liver cancer for last few months, his younger brother former national footballer Imtiaz Sultan Johny told media.
He was survived by a son and a daughter, wife and a number of well-wishers to mourn his death.
He played hockey for Sonali Bank, Azad Sporting Club and also played football for PWD and Azad SC. His two other brothers also played football.
He won the national sports award in 2006.
The body of Ehtesham was taken to the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium this afternoon and his first namaz- e-janaza was held there. Former and current hockey players paid their homage.
Meanwhile, state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Bangladesh Hockey Federation, Bangladesh Football Federation, Bangladesh Sports Journalists Association (BSJA) and Sports Press Association condoled the death of Ehtesham Sultan.