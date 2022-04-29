Former finance minister AMA Muhith passes away

Economist, diplomat, freedom fighter, former finance minister, ruling Awami League’s advisory council member Abul Maal Abdul Muhith has passed away, inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajiun.

The 88-year old veteran economist breathed his last at United Hospital at around 12:55am, his younger brother foreign minister AK Abdul Momen’s personal officer Shafiul Alam Jewel confirmed to Prothom Alo at 1:30am.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told Prothom Alo that the first namaz-e-janaza of AMA Muhith would be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque at 10:30am on Saturday. His second janaza would be held at Parliament Plaza at 11:30 and the body would be taken to Central Shaheed Minar at 12 noon where people would pay their respects. AMA Muhith’s body would be taken to his hometown Sylhet for burial.

Abdul Maal Abdul Muhith was born on 25 January 1934 at his home in Sylhet’s Dhopadighirpar to Abu Ahmad Abdul Hafiz and Syeda Sahar Banu Chowdhury. His father was a veteran lawyer and politician of Sylhet. He was the third child.