Former Bangladesh envoy released from custody

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bangladeshi high commissioner Mohamed Khairuzzaman, who was arrested last week, has been released.

According to his wife, Rieta Rahman, he called her a few minutes ago to inform her of the good news.

“He told me his lawyers were there to receive him and were bringing him back to his house.

“Thank God and all those who have helped in his release. I thank the Malaysian authorities for this, too,” she told FMT in an interview.

Khairuzzaman’s lawyer Ngeow Chow Ying said no conditions were tied to his release and he was a free man now.

“Our office was informed of his release at about 1pm and we were told to come and receive him,” she told FMT.

Khairuzzaman, 70, said he was overwhelmed when told of his release and thanked the courts, his lawyers and the Malaysian government for freeing him.

“I went through much embarrassment after being detained following these false allegations by the Bangladeshi government.

“My family members too were going through anxiety and they were extremely worried for my health,” he told FMT in a phone interview.

He reiterated that there were many official records and documents in the public domain to show that he was not involved in any criminal activities.

“Right now, all I want to do is go and meet my wife in the US as soon as possible.

“I spoke to her over the phone soon after my release and she is overjoyed,” he said.