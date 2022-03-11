Form expert committee to review govt data: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya said SDGs achieving progress slips the target due to the fallout of Covid-19 pandemic and data dearth as well as non-credible information.

The data of government entities even faces credibility problems as those are not being matched with different economic and social context which needs reform first to implication of policy, he said.

Debapriya, also the convener of Citizen’s Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, in his keynote presentation, shared the findings of a study conducted by the Citizen’s Platform, which assessed the impact of Covid-19 on the delivery of SDGs in Bangladesh from the perspectives of the disadvantaged population groups.

The immediate focus must be on protecting the purchasing power of the disadvantaged people by controlling the cost of basic living and enhancing income opportunities.