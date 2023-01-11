Forex reserves fall below $33b

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves slipped below $33 billion after the central bank cleared international import bills.

The Bangladesh Bank paid $1.12 billion to clear payments for its imports from the member countries of the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), an arrangement to settle payments for intra-regional transactions among member countries, including Bangladesh.

Following the payment, forex reserves stand at $32.52 billion, said a senior official of the central bank yesterday.

The reserves have been falling steadily since the Russia-Ukraine war erupted as it sent the prices of commodities higher. As a result, Bangladesh has to pay more to buy essentials from external sources but export earnings and remittance receipts have not gone up proportionately.

Thus, the reserves declined from $44.95 billion in early January of 2021 to $32.52 billion.

India, Bhutan, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are the other members of the Tehran-headquartered ACU. The members clear the payments every two months.