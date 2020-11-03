Foreign secretary urges all to be patient, not to mix up religious, economic issues

Bangladesh has urged all sides to exercise freedom of expression responsibly and refrain from hurting anybody’s religious sentiment in the name of freedom of expression, reports news agency UNB.
Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen encouraged all to have patience and not to mix up religious and economic issues.
He made the remarks while briefing members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the foreign affairs ministry on Tuesday.
DCAB president Angur Nahar Monty and general secretary Touhidur Rahman were present.
Three people were killed in a knife attack recently at a church in Nice, what French president Emmanuel Macron said an “Islamist terrorist attack”.
He said France would not surrender its core values after visiting the Notre-Dame basilica in the southern city.
In Nice, one elderly victim was “virtually beheaded”, officials said. Another woman and a man also died.
Bangladesh condemned the attack on innocent people and expressed heartfelt condolence and deep sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.
Hundreds of activists of Hefajat-e-Islam staged sit-in on Monday protesting at the recent comments made by France president Emmanuel Macron against Islam.
Vehicular movement from the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to Nightingale intersection in the capital remained suspended since morning.
Several hundred activists of Hefajat-e-Islam gathered near the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque around 11:00am. Police foiled their attempts to lay siege to the France Embassy.