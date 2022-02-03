Foreign funds in stocks drop

Foreign portfolio investment in stocks dropped last month compared to that in the preceding one as the investors had embarked on a selling spree.

Net foreign investment was Tk 23.7 crore in the negative as sell-offs from the foreign investors were higher.

They bought shares worth Tk 154.18 crore in January while the sales amounted to Tk 177.88 crore, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) data.

In the month before that, foreign investors bought shares worth Tk 194.19 crore while selling shares worth around Tk 154.66 crore.

So, net foreign investment was around Tk 39.53 crore, the DSE data shows.

Foreign portfolio investment has undergone a falling trend over the last couple of years as they were disappointed over policy changes regarding listed companies, according to a stockbroker.

Citing an example of a tussle between Grameenphone and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), he said such incidents spook foreign investors’ confidence.

This is not the only case as there are many other examples of incidents that had impacted foreign investment, he added.