Foreign exchange reserves hit new record of $41.03 billion

Foreign exchange reserves have hit a new record of $ 41.03 billion (USD), according to a weekly report of Bangladesh Bank.

Foreign reserves hit this new high on Wednesday, the BB report said yesterday. Last year, the foreign reserve was $ 32.39 billion.

Imports decreased due to the coronavirus pandemic which badly affected different sectors of the country’s economy. As such reserves have been increasing day by day, the report said.

In the first three months of the current fiscal year, remittance was $ 2.2 billion more than the last fiscal year.

Despite coronavirus, export has increased on a small scale. In between July and September, the current surplus came $ 3.5 billion. At the same time last year, the deficit was $ 715 million.