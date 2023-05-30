Follow Up Letter To The US Secretary of State On The New US Visa Policy For Bangladesh

U.S. Department of State

Office of the Secretary

2201 C St. NW

Washington, D.C. 20520

May 29 , 2023

Dear Honorable Secretary Blinken,

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy in Bangladesh (CHRD Bangladesh), in its letter dated May 24, 2023, welcomed the new US visa restrictions on the offenders of the election process in Bangladesh. In view of the crucial election in a few months, we consider the policy very important and timely. It is believed that the measure will lead to a free, fair and participatory election that the country has not seen for decades.

The ruling authority is trying to put up a brave front by saying that the restrictions reflect the wishes of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to hold a free and fair election. It also assigns the responsibility for the visa restrictions to the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which they say was trying to disrupt the election process by staying away from it unless it is held under a neutral caretaker government (CTG).

Honorable Secretary, the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) never had a record of credible election during its entire governing life, neither in 1973 under Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, nor in 2014 and 2018 under Sheikh Hasina. All the AL administrations were highly authoritarian, repressive and corruptive. They remained most unpopular and had no chance of victory in a neutral and fair system. So, they had to resort to massive irregularities to make their chosen candidates win, to the exclusion of others.

As such, Sheikh Hasina will never hold a free and fair election to face a sure doom. All her promises to the contrary are pure bluffs with a view to appeasing the pressure groups. The US goal for election integrity and the resulting door to democracy will not be served if the election is allowed to be held under the Hasina administration.

Mr. Secretary, CHRD Bangladesh feels that the new US visa policy to Bangladesh generated a few pertinent questions that need to be clarified:

1. What will be the mechanism or criteria to determine the election offense? The ruling authority justifies its attacks on the opposition political activities, even though they are completely peaceful, for public safety. Some of the clashes are deliberate. The ruling party arranges simultaneous programs nearby whenever the opposition calls for gathering or rallies for two objectives: i) show of force, and ii) prevent/resist the opposition political activities, ending in fatal clashes. These intimidations are pure election offenses.

2. In Bangladesh, all orders originate from the top. While a foot soldier may be punished for carrying out an order he received, what is the mechanism to penalize those in the chain of command, starting from the top?

3. How to ensure a level playing field for the opposition parties when the law enforcers blatantly side with the ruling party?

4. There are many people in high positions in Bangladesh who are holding US citizenship, residency or multiple US visas. How will the new policy apply to the offenders of these categories?

5. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the largest opposition party, remains adamant not to participate in any election under the ruling authority, which they call unelected and illegal. If the government forces the election without the BNP, what will be the position of the US under the new rules? Will such an election be considered competitive and participatory, which the US has been insisting on?

The Coalition for Human Rights & Democracy will greatly appreciate if the State Department please issues clarifications on these and other doubtful points for understanding and due compliance by the people.