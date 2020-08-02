Floods in Bangladesh: Over 1.1m families remain waterlogged

Around 1.114 million families have been affected and remain waterlogged, while 135 lives have so far been lost in the country’s current bout of flooding that set in during the last week of June.

A daily bulletin of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed Sunday that the death toll from the ongoing flood – already the longest-lasting since 1998 -remained at 135, with no new deaths (due to flood) recorded in the preceding 24 hours, reports news agency UNB.

Besides, the disaster management and relief ministry in a press release said that around 1.114 million families have been marooned and an estimated 5.44 million have been adversely affected by flood hazards in 33 districts.