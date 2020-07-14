Flood washes away roads, embankments: 14 rivers flow above danger level; forecast grim

Many embankments, roads and homesteads have been damaged in many districts of the country due to flood, causing immense sufferings to people.

Water of the Brahmaputra, the Jamuna, the Padma and the Meghna may further rise, according to a bulletin of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Some 14 rivers across the country were flowing above danger marks, said the bulletin.

Around 30 villages in Sadar upazila have been flooded freshly as around 400 meters of Dharla’s alternative dyke collapsed in Kurigram.

“Our entire union has been submerged after the dyke collapsed,” said Omar Farooq, chairman of Holokhana Union Parishad in the upazila.

He also alleged that the dyke collapsed due to negligence of Water Development Board (WDB).

However, Ariful Islam, executive engineer of Kurigram WDB, said locals cut the dyke indiscriminately. It had made the dyke vulnerable and collapse.

The Dharla was flowing 100 cm above the danger level at Dharla River Bridge point in Kurigram Sadar upazila and the Brahmaputra was flowing 85 cm above the danger level at Chilmari point.

In Lalmonirhat, eight villages at Gaddimari union in ​​Hatibandha upazila have been flooded by the Teesta as around 100 meters river-side road damaged.

The Dharla was flowing 19 cm above the danger level at Shimulbari point yesterday morning.

In Bogura, water of the Jamuna was flowing 94 cm above of the danger level at the Mathurapara point in the Sariakandi upazila yesterday, said WDB officials.

Many families have lost their homesteads in the remote areas of Chaluabari union in Sariakandi upazila due to the flood.

Shawkat Ali, chairman Chaluabari Union Parishad, said around 920 families were now homeless and passing days under open sky with untold sufferings.

In Gaibandha, the Brahmaputra is flowing 103 cm above the danger level at the Fulchari point, while water of the Ghaghat River is flowing 77 cm above of the danger level at the Gaibandha point yesterday.

The water will continue to increase today, said Mokhlesur Rahman, executive engineer of the Gaibandha WDB.

In Sunamganj, the Surma was flowing 14 cm above the danger level at Sholghar point yesterday. Flood water has damaged many roads and bridges causing sufferings to people.

Many parts of roads in Doakrabazar, Katakhali, Noagaon, Ujjalpur, Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha and Bishwambharpur areas have been damaged by the flood.

Contacted, Zahirul Islam, executive engineer of the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), said about 50 km of roads have been damaged. Accurate amount can be estimated after the water recede.

Mahbubur Rahman, executive engineer of the Sunamganj Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), said some 100 km of LGED roads have been damaged. It may need around Tk 100 crores to repair the roads.

In Nilphamari, flood situation in the Teesta basin area is still unchanged though water level in the river slightly dropped.

“The river might swell again with re-start of heavy rainfall,” said Rabiul Islam, executive engineer at WDB’s Dalia regional office.

“We have been living here for around one week under open sky. We are facing huge crisis of food. But none gave us any food or relief,” said Mazom Ali, a flood victim who took shelter at Barni Ghat point in Dimla.

In Sirajganj, flood situation has kept deteriorating as the Jamuna is swelling up rapidly. Over 1.7 lakh people were marooned in five flood affected upazilas.

“Flood in this region may be prolonged, if such rising trend of the Jamuna continues,” said Rafikul Islam, sub-divisional engineer of Sirajganj WDB.

In Pabna, water of two major rivers — the Padma and the Jamuna — are rising rapidly, posing a threat to inundate nearby localities.

Our Lalmonirhat, Moulvibazar, Bogura, Pabna and Nilphamari correspondents contributed to this report.