Flood Victims: Inadequate sanitation adds to woes

Absence of toilet and sanitation facilities has aggravated the sufferings of flood-hit people in different districts.

Many flood victims have taken shelter on roads and dykes after their houses, toilets, and farmlands were inundated by floodwater.

They have set up makeshift houses there, but they cannot build temporary toilets. The women and children are the worst sufferers, the victims said.

Ahela Bewa, a resident of Heliboard area in Kurigram’s Chilmari upazila, said they have been living on a road for a couple of days as their houses were flooded.

“We are suffering from acute shortage of food and drinking water. Besides, absence of toilet facility is making the situation worse for us.”

She said men urinate and defecate on roadside ditches under the open sky. But the women are facing serious problems, she told The Daily Star.

Nazrul Islam, another flood victim from the same area, said the women and children were suffering badly because of the unavailability of toilet facility.

Uttam Kumar Singh, an engineer of Public Health Engineering Department in Chilmari, said they have already taken initiatives to set up temporary toilets in flood-hit areas.

In Lalmonirhat, the overall flood situation improved yesterday as the Teesta and Dharla rivers were flowing below the danger level.

Flood victims were returning home from temporary shelters on roads and dykes as water started receding.

In Faridpur, at least 28,566 families in four upazilas have been affected by flood. They are passing their days in misery as they suffer from shortage of food, drinking water, and toilet facility.

Hossain Kazi of Char Nasirpur area in the district’s Sadarpur upazila said, “Our houses, farmland, and toilets have been flooded. Now we are in serious trouble as there is no toilet facility. It is a serious problem particularly for woman and children.”

Sadarpur UNO Purobil Golder said, “We have been distributing relief materials among the flood victims. We are also working to arrange drinking water and sanitation facilities for them.”

In Jamalpur, the overall flood situation remained unchanged yesterday as the Jamuna was flowing 108 cm above the danger mark at Bahadurabad Ghat point around noon.

A large number of people have taken shelter on roads, dykes, high grounds and on concrete bridges with their cattle. They are facing an acute shortage of drinking water and cooked rice. They also can hardly maintain health hygiene.

In Munshiganj, the Padma was flowing 68 cm above the danger level at Bhagyakul point in the morning yesterday.

Flood has marooned about 4,500 families in the district. Six flood shelters have been prepared for the victims, according to the local administration.

[Our correspondents from Lalmonirhat, Faridpur and Jamalpur contributed to this report.]