Flood situation likely to worsen in Ganges, Brahmaputra basins again

The overall flood situation in the Ganges and Brahmaputra basins may deteriorate again as the water levels of the rivers of the basins continue to rise due to the onrush of waters coming from the upstream.

Water level in Brahmaputra-Jamuna river system may continue to rise, said latest flood outlook of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).

Water level at Sariakandi station in Bogura and Elasin station in Tangail may increase while flood situation in Bogura and of Tangail is likely to continue in the next seven days, the FFWC said.

Water level at Chilmari station in Kurigram, Fulchari station in Gaibandha, Kazipur and Sirajganj stations and Bahadurabad station in Jamalpur may continue to rise but there is no probability of crossing the danger level in these stations in the next 10 days, the 10-day FFWC outlook said.