Flawed poll queries Nigeria’s ‘democratic self-correction’

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have claimed there is a lack of transparency with the new electronic voter system. This is the first national election where an electronic device has been used to accredit voters. The election commission has denied the opposition parties’ complaints.

Nigerian civil society groups also, criticized the INEC, saying that its officials had arrived late in a few states and that the biometric accreditation system that uses fingerprints and facial recognition had not worked as intended in some cases, The FT reports:

Cheta Nwanze, a partner at the Lagos-based consultancy SBM Intelligence, which deployed researchers across the country over the weekend, said the INEC was institutionally slow, which could mean the legitimacy of the results would be challenged by whoever wins.

“The INEC’s poor handling of logistics and even poorer communication with voters mean that many Nigerians who went to their polling units on Saturday and Sunday were operationally disenfranchised,” he said.

Still, the issues prompted suspicions among many Nigerians who have experienced tampered votes in the past, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“Let Nigeria decide o!” Afrobeats star Burna Boy (right) said in a message posted on Instagram on Sunday that tagged the electoral commission. “No try any results magic.”

Yiaga Africa, a non-profit civic group and NED partner, says it deployed 3,836 observers across the country and was disappointed with the election process. “There’s a sense of disappointment, quite frankly, with the way this process has gone. Clearly, we’ve not overcome and resolved, our perennially logistical challenges with elections,” Samson Itodo, Yiaga’s Executive Director told CNN.