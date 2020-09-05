Fizz denied NOC for IPL by BCB

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman was denied a no objection certificate (NOC) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It was learned that the left-arm pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, after both the sides had withdrawn one of their pacers from the side.

Mumbai Indians replaced Lasith Malinga with James Pattinson, while KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney.

BCB refused the NOC for Mustafizur since Bangladesh are set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series, which is scheduled to begin from late October, during the time when IPL will take place in the UAE.

“Mustafizur had an offer from the IPL but we did not give him NOC as we have the Sri Lanka tour coming up. He is one of our important cricketer and the upcoming Sri Lanka series is also important to us,” BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told the media.

The 24 year old pacer caught the eyes in his maiden edition of the IPL in 2016 as he bagged 17 wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad to help the side to clinch the title where he was also awarded the emerging player of the tournament.

However Mustafizur’s recent performance for the Tigers has remained a cause for worry for the team management and the cricketer was even not allowed to play franchise leagues due to his injury concerns.