Five economic predictions, five worries and five questions

Five worries of economy

The US news agency CNBC conducted a survey that included 400 investment officials, analysts and investment managers. Of them, 53 per cent said that the great concern for the economy in 2022 will be inflation. And, 30 per cent see the possible high interest rate, planned by the US Federal Reserve Bank, as a matter of great concern. Also, 17 per cent people think Covid-19 and its subsequent effects are the still major setback for global economy.

Renowned economists, research organisations and wealth managers identify five threats for the new year.

1. Inflation: The great worry or concern for all is inflation. Before the emergence of the Omicron, it was the inflation which was responsible for slowing down the economic recovery.

In early 2021, US predicted 2 per cent inflation. But the year ended with an inflation of 7 per cent. The wage rates in large economies are increasing. Fuel prices are likely to go up due to Russia-Ukraine tensions. The incidence of natural calamities is rising too due to climate change. As a result, food prices to see a massive hike. So, there are worries over inflation.

2. Omicron: Omicron, the new variety of Covid-19 which was identified in South Africa first, is still raising concern over the world economy. Many things depend on how fatal the Omicron will be.

3. Interest rate: Investment will be hampered if interest rates are raised are to check inflation. The dollar value will go up. Normally, a monetary policy is prepared by the Fed considering inflation and employment.

4. Share market: The majority of people think that profits from share market investment will be less in the new year.

5. Disparity: The latest threat is that the world economy will recover, but it will not happen in all countries equally. The disparity between countries and between people will widen.