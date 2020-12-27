First Online THIMUN 2020

Students at the International School of Dhaka (ISD) recently participated in the first annual online conference of Singapore – The Hague International Model United Nations (THIMUN). Model UN provides students opportunities to develop as global learners by giving them the chance to debate over current-day global issues.

Our students have shown immense dedication towards Model UN, and this online conference was no exception. A total of ten delegates from Grades 10 and 11 of our school participated in the conference – Jannat Mynuddin, Mahdia Hussain, Arnob Datta, Razeen Hedayet, Idan Hussain, Rongan Mian, Shaira Mostofa, and Fatema Noshin Aurora Sayeed.

Besides, two students from Grade 11, Tanzif Chowdhury and Tahsin Mostofa were selected to serve as student officers for the online conference. Tanzif had served as the Head Chair of the Sustainable Development Committee (SDC), and Tahsin had served as the Deputy Chair of the Legal and Finance Committee (LFC).