Finance minister seeks $500m from WB to face Covid-19 impact

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has sought $500 million as budget support from the World Bank to face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The finance minister also sought financial support from the Washington-based lending agency for water supply and sanitation in the proposed “Ecological Restoration Support to Rivers and Canals around Dhaka” project, in transport, building environment-friendly sustainable infrastructures for promoting river-based tourism, establishing good governance and in technology and stipend based education for the female students for enhancing the participation of women in different working fields.

Kamal made the request at a virtual meeting between a Bangladesh delegation and a World Bank delegation on Monday evening as part of the ongoing spring meetings 2021 of the IMF and World Bank Group.