Finally, she returns to Canada

The Canadian girl, who had allegedly been confined by her parents in Dhaka’s Mughda for around 10 months against her wishes, was handed over to the Canadian High Commission yesterday.

High Court Registrar Md Golam Rabbani handed over the 19-year-old girl, a student of Toronto University, to the officials of Canadian High Commission following the HC directive, as she wanted to return to Canada.

In response to a writ petition, the HC asked the Canadian High Commission to take necessary steps to send her back to Canada, ensure her security and bear her living and study expenses.

The girl will stay in the custody of Canadian High Commission in Dhaka until she flies for the country on completion of all relevant procedures, Advocate Md Ozi Ullah, lawyer for the girl’s parents, told The Daily Star citing the HC order.

He said her parents, who are also Bangladesh-born Canadian nationals, can meet their daughter in Canada under the laws of that country.