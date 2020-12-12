Fifties from Liton, Soumya and Nahidul’s three wickets help Ctg beat Rajshahi

After an excellent batting display from openers Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das, spinner Nahidul Islam’s exploits with the ball helped Gazi Group Chattogram beat Minister Group Rajshahi convincingly by 36 runs in their last group stage game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

In chase of a commendable 175 for four set by Chattogram — thanks to fifties from openers Liton and Soumya — Rajshahi could only muster 139 for eight. Chattogram’s Nahidul had Rajshahi cornered in the very beginning as the right-arm spinner picked up the prized wickets of Rajshahi openers — Anisul Islam (4 off 3) and Nazmul Hossain Shanto (11 off 10) — and Rony Talukder (16 off14) inside the first six overs, leaving Rajshahi struggling at 33 for three.

Nahidul finished with impressive figures of three for 19 in his four overs.

Rajshahi never recovered from that early jolt as they succumbed to their sixth defeat in the tournament.

Earlier, openers Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar struck fifties and Shamsur Rahman played a cameo innings at the latter part of the innings to help Chattogram post a commendable total. The duo of Soumya and Liton, who have been in phenomenal touch in the five-team tournament, strung together a 122-run opening stand. Soumya scored a 48-ball 63 while Liton scored 55 off 43 deliveries.

To make it to the playoffs, Rajshahi will now have to hope that Mushfiqur Rahim’s Beximco Dhaka get the better of Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal in the day’s next fixture.

Rajshahi elect to bowl against Chattogram in a must-win game

On a foggy day in Mirpur, Minister Group Rajshahi have won the toss and elected to bowl against table-toppers Gazi Group Chattogram in their last group stage game in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium today.

Chattogram have brought back Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Rakibul Hasan — all of whom missed their last encounter against Fortune Barishal on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi have two changes in the squad. Sunzamul Islam and Rezaur Rahman replace all-rounder Forhad Reza and pacer Ebadot Hossain.

Chattogram, with six wins from seven games, have already secured a place in the top four but it will be a do or die encounter for Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Rajshahi as they remain fourth in the table with four points in seven games.

For Rajshahi, the equation is simple — a win against Chattogram will take them to the top four spot courtesy of a superior net run-rate than Fortune Barishal, who are at the bottom of the points table.

A win for Rajshahi would mean that Tamim Iqbal-led Barishal, who also have four points in seven games but are behind Rajshahi in net run-rate, would then have to beat Beximco Dhaka by a huge margin to better their run-rate in the later fixture today.