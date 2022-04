File photo of anti-rape protesters demonstrating with banners like ‘Boycott the rapist’ in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on October 9, 2020 Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune

A 35-year-old police constable has been arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Feni, officials said on Friday.

The arrestee has been identified as Md Yunus of Feni Model police station.

He has also been suspended.

According to the case statement, Yunus raped the boy over a period of time and even threatened him with arrest if he narrated his ordeal to anyo

Police Constable Md Yunus of Feni Model police station Bangla Tribune

Nizam Uddin, the officer-in-charge of Feni Model police station, said the accused was arrested on a complaint by the boy’s parents.