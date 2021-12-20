Female Rohingya dies while fleeing Bhasan Char

A female Rohingya, fled Bhasan Char Rohingya camp for Cox’s Bazar, died in Subarnachar upazila of Noakhali today.

The deceased was Setara Begum (30), daughter of late Noor Mohammad, who was living in cluster No 10 of Bhasan Char, said Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Char Jabbar Police Station.

Police detained Noor Bahar Begum (50), mother of the deceased, in this connection, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting the OC.

Imran Sazzad, sub-inspector of Char Jabbar Police Station, said Noor Bahar Begum along with her daughter Setara fled Bhasan Char, an island of Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila, three days earlier.

They also boarded a boat with the help of local brokers in a bid to go to Teknaf refugee camp under Cox’s Bazar, said the police official.

Quoting the mother of the deceased, the police official said they could not land at Subarnachar Ghat due to the activities of law enforcers engaged in the security of the Rohingya camp.

During the three days, they were inside the boat but the brokers did not provide any food to them, he said.

When the two women feel sick due to acute cold weather, the brokers dropped them on the bank of a river at Char Mozammel village around 5am today and fled the scene.

Setara died on the way to hospital around 2pm, said the SI, adding that police kept the deceased’s mother Noor Bahar at the custody of Char Jabbar Police Station.

OC Ziaul Haque further said they recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for autopsy.