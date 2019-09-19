Fatima appointed new Bangladeshi Ambassador to UN

The Government has decided to appoint Ms. Rabab Fatima, current Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan, as the new Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, New York, says a foreign ministry press release.

Ambassador Rabab Fatima is a career foreign service officer belonging to 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre. In her distinguished diplomatic career, Ms. Fatima worked in various capacities in Bangladesh Missions in New York, Geneva, Kolkata and Beijing.

At the headquarters, she served in various capacities primarily in the United Nations Wing.

Ambassador Fatima served in lien with two international organizations, namely, the Commonwealth Secretariat, London, as Head of Human Rights (2006-2007); and with the International Organization for Migration as the Regional Representative for South Asia, Dhaka (2007-2011) and as the Regional Coordinator and Adviser for South and South West Asia and Regional Adviser for Climate Change and Migration in IOM’s Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, Bangkok (2012-2015).

Ambassador Fatima obtained her Masters in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University, USA. She is married to fellow diplomat, KaziImtiazHossain, currently serving as theAmbassador of Bangladesh to France. They are blessed with a daughter.

Kamruzzaman