A group of agitated villagers has killed a man and his four sons during arbitral proceedings to end a long-pending land dispute in Ruma upazila of Bandarban, according to police.

The deceased are Long Yu Mro, 70, and his sons — Ranthoi Mro, 35, Rangi Mro, 30, Men Oai Mro, 25, and Ring Rao Mro, 20.

The incident took place around 11.30pm on Thursday in the Abupara area of Gadhalenga union of the upazila, reports UNB.