FASHION: Reviving the ailing fashion industry of Bangladesh

Maheen Khan, the president of Fashion Design Council Bangladesh (FDCB) is no stranger to the fashion industry, and to readers of Star Lifestyle. With the pandemic and economic downturn in mind, we at Star Lifestyle sat down with the esteemed Maheen Khan to discuss how a united country can help the ailing fashion industry of Bangladesh and get over the challenges of the pandemic in the shortest time possible.

Here are some of the highlights from that meeting. For the full interview, catch today’s episode of Lifestyle Talkies. More information can be found at the end of the article.

How is the fashion industry of Bangladesh faring during the trying times of the pandemic?

Thankfully, the industry is doing better than expected. While remaining inside our homes and staying safe, we are wearing new clothes and trying our best to keep up with fashion. We are trying our best to look our finest, even if it is for an online engagement. This very effort gives us hope that there is a silver lining.

Is antiviral leisure a fad or is it here to stay for long?

Antiviral leisure wear, like masks and gloves are a big thing now for Bangladesh, considering both the local and export markets. Studio Mayasir has been busy manufacturing masks in the recent times. All our masks bear important messages, related to the environment, health and heritage. I don’t know about the long term, but it is definitely here to stay in the near future.

What is the current situation of the artisan community of our country?

They are definitely suffering the most, because of the slump in sales during the pandemic. But it is our duty – all involved with business in this industry — to take care of the artisans during such trying times. If our business is not faring well, we can apply for stimulus packages, especially loans (collateral free and low interest) offered by the government, to keep our working capitals running. This will help us to pay the artisans in the least and keep their livelihoods safe and protected for the time-being.

What else can the nation do – especially the privileged with adequate disposable income?

We can definitely share our blessings with those who need them. Rather than spending money on unnecessary items, we can help the poor and the needy survive through the pandemic. The FDCB and many other organisations are helping in this aspect, the blessed can join-in by making generous donations that reach the right people, especially the distressed artisan community of our society. With an intense unity like this, we can definitely beat the pandemic and the economic turmoil that it viciously spreads.

Essentials:

Photo: LS Archive/ Sazzad Ibne Sayed