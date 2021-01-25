Faridpur Medical College: Hospital Parliamentary probe body finds ‘irregularities in purchase’

A parliamentary probe committee has found irregularities in the purchase of various goods and equipment for Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The work order has been given to the bidder (non-responsive) who failed to fulfill all the conditions of technical qualification instead of the bidder (responsive) who fulfilled the conditions, according to the probe body.

The parliamentary committee said the selection of the bidder has caused a huge amount of financial loss of the state.

A sub-committee (probe body) was formed on 20 November, 2019 by the parliamentary committee of the health and family welfare ministry to investigate allegations of irregularities in the procurement of the hospital. The probe committee presented its report at the parliamentary committee meeting on Sunday.

According to the sources, the probe report said that government procurement policy was not followed while purchasing the curtains, oxygen generating machine and linear accelerator machines of the hospital.

The equipment have been accepted without proper examination. The division of health services has been recommended to take legal action against those involved in purchasing and receiving the equipment.

The report further said that there is ambiguity and inconsistency in the statements of former and current directors, representatives of tender evaluation committee, technical committee and equipment procurement committee involved in the purchase of various equipment for Faridpur Medical College Hospital since the fiscal year of 2012-13 till now.