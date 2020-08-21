Faridpur BCL president arrested for money laundering

Police arrested Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chattra League’s Faridpur district unit president from Uttara area of the capital on Friday in a money laundering case, reports UNB.

The arrestee Nishan Mahmud Shamim, is son of Kamal Munsi.

Nishan was arrested as he is one of the accused in a case filed for laundering Tk 20 billion against AL general secretary of Kafrul unit Barkat and his brother Rubel, said Md Alimuzzaman, superintendent of Faridpur police.