Family meets Majed at Dhaka jail

They spent around 25 minutes with Majed, said a jail official on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, president Abdul Hamid turned down the mercy petition of Majed, clearing the way for his execution.

Also on the same day, Dhaka’s District and Session’s Court issued the death warrant for Majed after he was produced before his court from the jail.

A team of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit arrested Majed from the city’s Mirpur on Tuesday.

On 15 August 15, 1975, Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu and most of his family members were assassinated by a cabal of military men.

Eighteen members of his family, including Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons – captain Sheikh Kamal, lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother Sheikh Naser, leader Abdur Rab Serniabat, youth leader Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his wife Arzu Moni, Baby Serniabat, Sukanta Babu, Arif and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, were, among others, also killed on that fateful night.