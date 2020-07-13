Fake Covid-19 certificates: Dr Sabrina placed on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina on a three-day remand in a case filed over issuing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Hasnat Khandakar, inspector of Tejgaon Police Station and also the investigation officer of the case, produced her before the court seeking a four-day remand, UNB reports.

Police arrested Dr Sabrina, a cardiac surgeon of the National Heart Institute and Hospital, from Agargaon area on Sunday afternoon.

Later, she was shown arrested in the case filed with Tejgaon Police Station on June 23.

The case was filed against six people, including Ariful Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer of the JKG Health Care, and also husband of Dr Sabrina, for providing fake Covid-19 test reports.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry on Sunday suspended Dr Sabrina Sharmin Hossain in connection with the case.

On June 23, police arrested six people, including Dr Sabrina’s husband Ariful Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and his wife Tanjina Patwary, from JKG healthcare office of Confidence Tower of Gulshan in connection with the case.

JKG Health Care Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury came to the spotlight as their company’s false corona report scam surfaced.

Arif Chowdhury and six others were sent to jail on deception charges.

Police officials said Sabrina cannot avoid the responsibility for JKG’s deception as her husband Arif Chowdhury has admitted her active involvement in the organisation during interrogation.